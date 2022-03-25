Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1858 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,075,968
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1858
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
