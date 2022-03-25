flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1858 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,075,968

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1858
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
