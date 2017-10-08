flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1845 "Type 1843-1864" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1845 "Type 1843-1864" - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1845 "Type 1843-1864" - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,784 g
  • Diameter21,3 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC150,942

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1845
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1845 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
