flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1863 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1863 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,075,968

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1863
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionMS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Katz - February 17, 2019
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 A at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis IICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1863All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin copper coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions