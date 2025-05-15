3 Pfennig 1863 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (2)