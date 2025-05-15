Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1863 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,075,968
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1863
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1863 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionMS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
