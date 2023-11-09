flag
Mecklenburg-Schwerin
Period: 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1861 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1861 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,075,968

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1861
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

