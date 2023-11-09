Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1861 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,075,968
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1861
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1861 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
