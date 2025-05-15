flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1859 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 3 Pfennig 1859 A - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,4 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,075,968

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1859
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 16, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Artemide Aste - July 5, 2009
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Artemide Aste - July 5, 2009
SellerArtemide Aste
DateJuly 5, 2009
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 A at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis IICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1859All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin copper coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions