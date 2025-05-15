Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight2,4 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,075,968
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1859
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Сondition
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 340 RUB
