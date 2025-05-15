3 Pfennig 1859 A (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1859 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (3)