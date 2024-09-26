Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Copper coins 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo of Isabella II - Spain

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1865-1868

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1865 6-pointed star. Without OM 0 61866 4-pointed stars. Without OM 0 61866 8-pointed star. Without OM 0 611866 OM 4-pointed stars 0 101866 OM 8-pointed star 0 251867 OM 3-pointed stars 0 991867 OM 4-pointed stars 0 291867 OM 7-pointed star 0 221867 OM 8-pointed star 0 521868 OM 3-pointed stars 0 931868 OM 4-pointed stars 0 561868 OM 7-pointed star 0 481868 OM 8-pointed star 0 85
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II All Spanish coins Spanish coins 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo Numismatic auctions
