2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3173 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

