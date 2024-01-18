Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88208 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

