2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88208 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

