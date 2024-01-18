Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88208 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search