2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

