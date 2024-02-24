Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
