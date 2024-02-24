Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1868 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search