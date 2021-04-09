Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1865. 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 6-pointed star. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2140 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
1441 $
Price in auction currency 1441 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

