2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1865. 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

