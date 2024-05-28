Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 353 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
