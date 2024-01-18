Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search