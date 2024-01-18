Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 904 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
F
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
F
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
XF
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
VF
Try free Subscription required

