Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Hess Divo - July 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date July 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

