Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date July 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
