2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)