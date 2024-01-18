Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
