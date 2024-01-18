2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.

