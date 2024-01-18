Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.

Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

