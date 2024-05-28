Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
