Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (14)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1867 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search