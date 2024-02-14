Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- ibercoin (9)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search