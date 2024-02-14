Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1923 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.

Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 OM at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

