Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 . 4-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
