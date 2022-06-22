2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 . 4-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition VF (4) F (2)