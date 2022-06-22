Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars. Without OM

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 4-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 4-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 . 4-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 22, 2022
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Numisma - Portugal - October 23, 2019
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

