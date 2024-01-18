2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

