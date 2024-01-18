Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - May 14, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

