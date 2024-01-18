Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1866 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
