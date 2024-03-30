Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Céntimos de Escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
