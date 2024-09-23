Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1930

Circulation coins

Obverse 25 Gulden 1930 Statue Of Neptune
Reverse 25 Gulden 1930 Statue Of Neptune
25 Gulden 1930 Statue Of Neptune
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 670
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1930
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1930
1 Pfennig 1930
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 94

Silver coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Nike
5 Zlotych 1930 Nike
Average price 1800 $
Sales
1 176
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Standards
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Standards
5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Standards
Average price 520 $
Sales
2 970
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Standards
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Standards
5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Standards High relief
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 172

Bronze coins

Obverse 5 Groszy 1930 WJ
Reverse 5 Groszy 1930 WJ
5 Groszy 1930 WJ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 2 Grosze 1930 WJ
Reverse 2 Grosze 1930 WJ
2 Grosze 1930 WJ
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1 Grosz 1930 WJ
Reverse 1 Grosz 1930 WJ
1 Grosz 1930 WJ
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 173

Pattern coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike
5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike Silver. PROOF
Average price 8200 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike
5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike Bronze
Average price 6600 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike
5 Zlotych 1930 Pattern Nike Silver
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Pattern Standards
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Pattern Standards
5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Pattern Standards Bronze
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Pattern Standards
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Pattern Standards
5 Zlotych 1930 WJ Pattern Standards Silver
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 5 Groszy 1930 WJ Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1930 WJ Pattern
5 Groszy 1930 WJ Pattern Bronze
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search