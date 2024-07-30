Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 4,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 25 Gulden
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (670)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune". This gold coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place May 24, 1997.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4432 $
Price in auction currency 700000 JPY
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5687 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 ANA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
