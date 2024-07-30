Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 4,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 25 Gulden
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (670)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune". This gold coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place May 24, 1997.

Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4432 $
Price in auction currency 700000 JPY
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5687 $
Price in auction currency 23000 PLN
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 ICG
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 ANA
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

