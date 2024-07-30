25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Gulden 1930 "Statue Of Neptune". This gold coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 38,500. Bidding took place May 24, 1997.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (456) AU (181) XF (28) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (36) MS65 (276) MS64 (59) MS63 (14) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service NGC (279) ICG (77) ANA (3) PCGS (26) ANACS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (15)

Aurea (1)

Aurora Numismatica (5)

BAC (11)

Baldwin's (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (7)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (18)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (3)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (38)

Felzmann (6)

Frankfurter (3)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (11)

Gorny & Mosch (19)

Grün (25)

Heritage (116)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (8)

HIRSCH (12)

Höhn (10)

Holmasto (2)

iNumis (1)

Janas (1)

JMPG (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (66)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (10)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (2)

Monety i Medale (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (4)

Münzenonline (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Niemczyk (36)

Nihon (2)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (12)

Numisbalt (9)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (2)

Palombo (1)

Rapp (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (11)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (11)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (26)

Stary Sklep (3)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (17)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (18)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (17)

WCN (28)

WDA - MiM (15)

Westfälische (3)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (5)