Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
8443 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5170 $
Price in auction currency 5170 USD
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

