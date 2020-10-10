Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) SP65 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)