Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 18,0 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,900,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5376 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (20)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (41)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (25)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (27)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

