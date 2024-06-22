Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 18,0 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,900,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1930
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5376 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 56,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
816 $
Price in auction currency 3300 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
