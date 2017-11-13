Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18,0 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1930
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 67,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
17422 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
19653 $
Price in auction currency 67000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
