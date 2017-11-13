Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,0 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 67,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
17422 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
19653 $
Price in auction currency 67000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 13, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2018
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1930 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search