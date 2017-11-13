Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 690 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 67,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) Condition (slab) SP61 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)