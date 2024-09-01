Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Groszy 1930 WJ. Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1930
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
