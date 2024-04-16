Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Pfennig 1930 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1930
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
