1 Pfennig 1930 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

