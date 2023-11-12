Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) SP63 (2) BN (4) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)