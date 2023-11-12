Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Bronze
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 16,0 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1930
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2292 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
