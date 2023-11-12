Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". Bronze (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Bronze

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" Bronze - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 16,0 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. Bronze. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place October 25, 2019.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2292 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price

