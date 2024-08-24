Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

