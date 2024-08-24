Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver. PROOF (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver. PROOF

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" Silver PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" Silver PROOF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver. PROOF. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

