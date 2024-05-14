Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1930 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1930 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1930 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 14,200,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1930
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1930 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (10)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1930 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1930 All Polish coins Polish bronze coins Polish coins 5 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search