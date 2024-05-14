5 Groszy 1930 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1930 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

