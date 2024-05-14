Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1930 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 14,200,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1930
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1930 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 1131 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 8,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
