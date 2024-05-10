Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Grosze 1930 WJ (Poland, II Republic)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,0 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1930
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1930 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 10,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (14)
- Wójcicki (10)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search