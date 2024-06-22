5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

