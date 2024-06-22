Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 18 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (970) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (25)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (32)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Marciniak (81)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monety i Medale (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (191)
  • Numedux (12)
  • Numimarket (64)
  • Numis Poland (17)
  • Numisbalt (19)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (89)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (28)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (134)
  • WDA - MiM (77)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (72)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1930 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search