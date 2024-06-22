Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" (Poland, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 18 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1930
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (970) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (25)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (32)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (4)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Janas (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (8)
- Marciniak (81)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monety i Medale (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (191)
- Numedux (12)
- Numimarket (64)
- Numis Poland (17)
- Numisbalt (19)
- Numision (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Rzeszowski DA (89)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stare Monety (6)
- Stary Sklep (28)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- Varesi (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (134)
- WDA - MiM (77)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (72)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 47
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search