Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". High relief (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: High relief

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" High relief - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" High relief - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 18 g
  • Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. High relief. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Berk (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (6)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (31)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (21)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (49)
  • WDA - MiM (14)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3666 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Poland in 1930 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search