5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". High relief (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: High relief
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 18 g
- Pure silver (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1930
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. High relief. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3666 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
635 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
