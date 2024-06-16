5 Zlotych 1930 WJ "Standards". High relief (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1930 "Standards" with mark WJ. High relief. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2022.

