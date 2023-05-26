Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)