Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18,5 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1930
- Mint Brussels
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
