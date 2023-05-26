Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike". Silver. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 72,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16086 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 1930 "Nike" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
