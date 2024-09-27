Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1760

Golden coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE Danzig
Average price 42000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE Danzig
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 159
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE Danzig Gold
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE Danzig
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE Danzig
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE Danzig
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 68
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE Danzig Klippe. Pure silver
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Torun Pure silver
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 5

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Danzig
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Danzig
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB Torun
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Torun
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Torun
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Torun
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 Elbing
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 CHS Elbing
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 CHS Elbing
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 CHS Elbing
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE Pattern Danzig
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE Pattern Danzig
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE Pattern Danzig Oval shield
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE Pattern Danzig
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE Pattern Danzig
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE Pattern Danzig Decorated coat of arms
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 4
