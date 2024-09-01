Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Klippe. Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Klippe. Pure silver
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
