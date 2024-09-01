3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Klippe. Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)