Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Klippe. Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Klippe. Pure silver

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" Klippe Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" Klippe Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Klippe. Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 202 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
