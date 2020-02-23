Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) SP63 (1) SP62 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)