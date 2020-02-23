Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Pure silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 0,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2151 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search