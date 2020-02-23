Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". Pure silver (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Pure silver

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" Pure silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0199 oz) 0,6194 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". Pure silver. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2151 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2101 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1760 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search