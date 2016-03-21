Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 13,7 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
18744 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
32121 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

