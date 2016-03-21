Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 13,7 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
18744 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
32121 $
Price in auction currency 24000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
