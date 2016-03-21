Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)