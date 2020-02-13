Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Elblag
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
- Marciniak (1)
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
