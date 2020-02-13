Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)