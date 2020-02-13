Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Elblag
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Elblag Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 514 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 9,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Elbing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1760 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search