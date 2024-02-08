3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,750. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (4) XF (11) VF (15) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

GGN (4)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (7)