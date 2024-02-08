Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 1,53 g
- Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,750. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
