Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 1,53 g
  • Pure silver (0,0143 oz) 0,4452 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 9,750. Bidding took place November 22, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
