6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (6) XF (36) VF (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (2)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Künker (3)

Marciniak (7)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rzeszowski DA (7)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (22)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (5)