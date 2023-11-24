Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 2,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

