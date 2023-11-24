Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 2,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0295 oz) 0,9173 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 740 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price

Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
