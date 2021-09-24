Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Decorated coat of arms (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Decorated coat of arms

Obverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" Decorated coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" Decorated coat of arms - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 13,76 g
  • Pure silver (0,3039 oz) 9,4531 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Decorated coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8784 $
Price in auction currency 34500 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
9851 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

