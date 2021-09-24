Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Decorated coat of arms (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Decorated coat of arms
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 13,76 g
- Pure silver (0,3039 oz) 9,4531 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Decorated coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8784 $
Price in auction currency 34500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
9851 $
Price in auction currency 39000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
