Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Decorated coat of arms (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Decorated coat of arms. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 702 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

