6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Gold
- Metal Gold (0,312)
- Weight 6,87 g
- Pure gold (0,0689 oz) 2,1434 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint
