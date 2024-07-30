Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Gold (Poland, Augustus III)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,312)
  • Weight 6,87 g
  • Pure gold (0,0689 oz) 2,1434 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

