Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig". Oval shield (Poland, Augustus III)
Variety: Oval shield
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 13,76 g
- Pure silver (0,3039 oz) 9,4531 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search