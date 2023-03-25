Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" at auction GGN - April 17, 2004
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" at auction GGN - October 24, 1998
Seller GGN
Date October 24, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" at auction GGN - April 18, 1998
Seller GGN
Date April 18, 1998
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search