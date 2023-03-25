Schilling (Szelag) 1760 DB "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" with mark DB. This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)