Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
