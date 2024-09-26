Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Danzig" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Danzig". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
