Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" - Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,62 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (9)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

