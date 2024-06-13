Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,62 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1760 "Torun". This copper coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
