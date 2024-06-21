Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 6,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (10)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Marciniak (23)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (11)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1760 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Ort (18 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search