Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 REOE "Danzig" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 6,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9219 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1760
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig" with mark REOE. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 14,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (10)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Janas (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Künker (11)
- Marciniak (23)
- Niemczyk (16)
- Numedux (9)
- Numimarket (11)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Via (1)
- WCN (22)
- WDA - MiM (7)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1163 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF45 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1760 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search