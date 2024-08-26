Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1839

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1839 S
Reverse 10 Thaler 1839 S
10 Thaler 1839 S
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 5 Thaler 1839 S
Reverse 5 Thaler 1839 S
5 Thaler 1839 S
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S
Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S
2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S
Average price 760 $
Sales
0 30

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1839 A
Reverse Thaler 1839 A
Thaler 1839 A
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 143
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1839 A
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1839 A
2/3 Thaler 1839 A
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1839 S
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1839 S
1/12 Thaler 1839 S
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1839 S
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1839 S
1/24 Thaler 1839 S
Average price
Sales
1 3
Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1839 A
Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1839 A
1/24 Thaler 1839 A
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 2

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1839 A
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1839 A
2 Pfennig 1839 A
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839 A
1 Pfennig 1839 A
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1839 S
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1839 S
1 Pfennig 1839 S
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 7

Commemorative coins

Obverse Thaler 1839 A King's Visit to Clausthal Mint
Reverse Thaler 1839 A King's Visit to Clausthal Mint
Thaler 1839 A King's Visit to Clausthal Mint
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 176
Obverse 1 Pfennig no date (1839) Visit to the mint in Clausthal
Reverse 1 Pfennig no date (1839) Visit to the mint in Clausthal
1 Pfennig no date (1839) Visit to the mint in Clausthal
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 28
