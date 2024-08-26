Catalog
Home
Catalog
Hanover
1839
Hanover
Period:
1813-1866
1813-1866
George III
1813-1820
George IV
1820-1830
William IV
1830-1837
Ernest Augustus
1837-1851
George V
1851-1866
Coins of Hanover 1839
Golden coins
10 Thaler 1839 S
Average price
2600 $
Sales
0
63
5 Thaler 1839 S
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
16
2 1/2 Thaler 1839 S
Average price
760 $
Sales
0
30
Silver coins
Thaler 1839 A
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
143
2/3 Thaler 1839 A
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
53
1/12 Thaler 1839 S
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
3
1/24 Thaler 1839 S
Average price
—
Sales
1
3
1/24 Thaler 1839 A
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
2
Copper coins
2 Pfennig 1839 A
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
5
1 Pfennig 1839 A
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
3
1 Pfennig 1839 S
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
7
Commemorative coins
Thaler 1839 A King's Visit to Clausthal Mint
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
176
1 Pfennig no date (1839) Visit to the mint in Clausthal
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
28
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 26, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
