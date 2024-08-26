Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint
Сondition

