Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1839 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1839 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2282 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
